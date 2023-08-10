Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $175.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.29.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $130.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54. Target has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

