Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $332.64

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $319.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Insulet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.

Insulet Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $229.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.15. Insulet has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.