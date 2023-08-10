Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $332.64

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $319.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.
Insulet Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $229.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.15. Insulet has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $335.91.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.