Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $140.92

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.92.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

