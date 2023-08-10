Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $13.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Coty stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

