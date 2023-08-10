Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $215.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.59.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average is $197.87. Five Below has a twelve month low of $123.55 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,809,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

