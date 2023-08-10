Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 18th

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, August 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 18th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WHLR stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.49. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

