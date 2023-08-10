THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $93.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.72.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

