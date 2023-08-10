RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
