Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $53.27

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94.
BorgWarner Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.
