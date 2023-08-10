Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $53.27

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

