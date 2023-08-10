Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $2,925.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,925.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GVDNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Givaudan

Givaudan Trading Down 0.7 %

Givaudan Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $72.82.

(Get Free Report

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.