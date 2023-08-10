Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) PT at C$42.32

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE NPI opened at C$24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.01. Northland Power has a one year low of C$23.91 and a one year high of C$47.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$663.80 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2328244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About Northland Power

)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

