Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $39.80

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

SM opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SM Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SM Energy by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

