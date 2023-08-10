Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ADV opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $849.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.64.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
