Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ADV opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $849.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,416.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 255,436 shares of company stock worth $431,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

