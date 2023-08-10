ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ADTRAN by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADTRAN by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

