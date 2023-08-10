Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target Raised to $3.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.90 to $3.30 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $849.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 56,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,979 shares in the company, valued at $542,260.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 24,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,133.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,594.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,979 shares in the company, valued at $542,260.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 255,436 shares of company stock worth $431,198. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

