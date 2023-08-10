Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.48.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
