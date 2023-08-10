Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGEN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Performance

AGEN stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $446.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 77.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

