Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $32.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

AGIO stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $303,962.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $74,088.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,593.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $303,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $828,798 in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 172,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 871,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

