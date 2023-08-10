Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $236.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 130.30% and a negative net margin of 89.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Frederick Ek purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,097,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 141,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

