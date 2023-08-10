Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 160.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of AKYA opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 89.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 million. Analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Winkler acquired 203,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Winkler purchased 203,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,565. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $871,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

