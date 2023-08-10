BTIG Research Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $11.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 130.30% and a negative net margin of 89.82%. Analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO John Frederick Ek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

