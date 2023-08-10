Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alico from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Alico Stock Performance

Alico Announces Dividend

Shares of ALCO opened at $24.60 on Monday. Alico has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 1,503.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alico by 1,068.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

