Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $8.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALEC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Get Alector alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALEC

Alector Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Alector

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Alector has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alector by 25.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113,282 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alector by 16.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alector by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 796.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.