Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $8,420,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.