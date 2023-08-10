Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $137.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

