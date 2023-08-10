Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.35.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $727.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,259 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.