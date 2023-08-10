Alto Ingredients’ (ALTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

ALTO stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $313.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

