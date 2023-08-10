Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.