Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

APGE opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

