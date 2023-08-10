Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.36 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $179.19 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

