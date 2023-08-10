Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com stock opened at $137.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.