Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

In other news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

