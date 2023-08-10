Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Annexon Price Performance

Annexon stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.60. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,610 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 674,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 342,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

