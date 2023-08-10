Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

APGE opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $22.02.

In other news, Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

