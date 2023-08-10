Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 288.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Annexon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annexon

Annexon Trading Up 0.3 %

ANNX opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.60. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Annexon

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.