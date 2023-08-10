AMC Networks’ (AMCX) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $553.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

