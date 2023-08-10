Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $12.89

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 2.1 %

Beyond Meat stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $823.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 198.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

