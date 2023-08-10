ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Raised to $20.00 at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.35. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $5,331,955.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $5,331,955.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,899.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624,382 shares of company stock valued at $28,633,895 in the last ninety days. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 1,073,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after buying an additional 1,918,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,314,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.