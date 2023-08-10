JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $18.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,899.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,899.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,624,382 shares of company stock valued at $28,633,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 166,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

