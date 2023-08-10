ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.65 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $93,376.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,624,382 shares of company stock valued at $28,633,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 493,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

