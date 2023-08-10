Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $206.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $166.73 and last traded at $167.23, with a volume of 287771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.15.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

