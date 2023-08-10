Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electromed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electromed currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Electromed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Electromed

Electromed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELMD opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. Electromed has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electromed by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 25.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Electromed by 14.9% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.