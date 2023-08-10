Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

