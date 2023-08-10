StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.71.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

