Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $59.00 at Bank of America

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,198,000 after buying an additional 89,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

