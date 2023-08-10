StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

APVO stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

