StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
APVO stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
