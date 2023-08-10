AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Acquires £7,500 in Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,584.66).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Gary Bullard acquired 100,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,169.33).

AFC Energy Price Performance

LON:AFC opened at GBX 15.90 ($0.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £118.66 million, a P/E ratio of -795.00 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.74. AFC Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.94 ($0.45). The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

