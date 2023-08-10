DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
DBS Group Stock Down 0.3 %
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.3798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.
DBS Group Company Profile
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
