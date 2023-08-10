DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

DBSDY stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.3798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

