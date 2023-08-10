Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 817938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.
Welltower
Welltower
Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
