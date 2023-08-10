iShares Gold Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,193 put options on the company. This is an increase of 693% compared to the typical volume of 2,547 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,433,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $10,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

