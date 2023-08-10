Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 4677178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,318,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,648,222 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $740.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

